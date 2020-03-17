UAW asks automakers to close after GM Tech Center employee gets coronavirus

(3/17/2020) - The United Auto Workers union wants Detroit's three automakers to shut down their factories for two weeks to keep its members safe from the spreading coronavirus.

But union President Rory Gamble says in an email to members obtained by The Associated Press that the companies were not willing to shut factories down.

Gamble says the union gave Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler two days to put together plans to safeguard workers. That period ends Tuesday afternoon.

The companies and union will meet Tuesday evening to discuss the safety measures. But Gamble says if the union isn't satisfied it will take unspecified further action to protect members.

Several workers at the General Motors Technical Center in Warren are quarantined after a coworker tested positive for coronavirus.

The United Auto Workers, which represents thousands of GM employees, said the union stands behind the workers potentially exposed to the illness.

Union leaders are working with GM officials to notify the Tech Center workers who need to quarantine for 14 days.

Union officials say they have been actively monitoring the coronavirus pandemic since February and working with GM to establish precautions for employees at GM plants.

GM has not announced any production slowdowns or plant closings related to coronavirus.

"The UAW feels strongly that no member should be disadvantaged in response to doing the right thing regarding the coronavirus exposure," the union statement says. "Our first priority is to ensure the health and welfare of our members."

The union reminds GM workers to wash hands frequently, use hand sanitizer, avoid touching their faces and follow social distancing guidelines as much as possible.

