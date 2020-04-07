UAW leader who likely died of COVID-19 helped create middle class, friend says

(4/7/2020) - The Flint automotive community loses a true icon due to suspected COVID-19.

Former UAW Region 1C Director Ruben Burks is credited with helping launch the middle class.

Ruben Burks was 86 when he died Monday.

The list of accomplishments for Burks in the United Auto Workers community is too long to list. He most notably served as UAW Region 1C Director from 1989 to 1998 and also served on the International Board.

"There'd be no middle class in this country if it had not been for the UAW, Walter Reuther and Ruben Burks," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

He met Burks in the early 1980s when Leyton was a reporter for WFDF-AM.

"We had a very close, personal relationship," Leyton said. "He was a friend of mine personally and my family. But more importantly, he was a friend of the Flint-Genesee County community and he was always a fighter for justice."

Burks sought justice for those who worked hard and wanted to be treated right. He was active during the UAW strike at General Motors last fall.

"We walked the picket line together along Van Slyke and Bristol roads, and then going back sometime there was the sheet metal factory strike. I walked the picket lines with him then," Leyton said.

Burks' passing due to suspected COVID-19 was certainly a shock to Leyton. While he may be gone, Burks' lasting footprint on the Flint community, UAW and the automotive industry will not be forgotten.

"A lot of us who are in elected office probably wouldn't be in elected office if it we didn't have the support of Ruben Burks and all that that brought and all that that meant," Leyton said. "But more importantly his friendship and good advice over the years is what Ill most cherish."