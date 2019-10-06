UAW leaders and workers feel disappointment on day 21 of the strike

(10/06/19) - Contract talks between the UAW and GM hit a major road block on Day 21 of the strike.

The news comes just as it appeared the two sides were inching closer to a deal.

In a letter sent to union workers on Sunday morning, UAW leaders say they are disappointed with GM's response to it's latest proposal and negotiations have a taken a turn for the worse.

The UAW presented it's latest offer to General Motors Saturday evening. On Sunday morning, GM offered a response: one that Union Leaders say was the same one the UAW had already rejected.

UAW Vice President, Terry Ditto says the company is not willing to fairly compensate the workers.

They say the Detroit automaker did not address their extensive package, which addressed issues like wages, signing bonuses, job security, and pensions.

That means the nearly 50,000 workers will continue to walk the picket lines as we head into week 4 of the strike.

Strikers says they are disappointed by the news.

"I want the strike to be over. It was nice to have the time to be with more family for a little while, but it's nice to have a steady paycheck coming in. I'm hoping it will be over before things get dryer," Steve Dalziel said. Dalziel has been a GM worker for about 24 years.

The strike has not only shut down GM's U.S. production but impacted manufacturing in Mexico and Canada as well.