UAW leaders approve agreement, will continue strike during ratification

(10/17/2019) - The general United Auto Workers membership will get to decide a tentative agreement reached with General Motors this week.

The UAW-GM National Council voted Thursday to approve the agreement and send it to members for a ratification vote. Union meetings to discuss the deal are expected to begin Saturday.

However, the union will remain on strike until members ratify the contract.

Local union officials will schedule information sessions for workers to learn about the proposed four-year contract and the voting date. All voting across the country should be wrapped up by Oct. 25.

The key terms of the deal according to the UAW are:

-- A shortened timeframe for temporary workers to achieve full-time status with improved paid and unpaid time off availability.

-- No changes to health care benefits with no additional cost.

-- An $11,000 ratification bonus for full-time workers and $4,500 bonus for temporary workers.

-- The $12,000 cap on profit sharing payouts would be eliminated. Employees would get $1,000 for every $1 billion in North American profits.

-- Members currently accruing service in the defined benefit pension plan will receive a one-time company contribution of $1,000 to the Personal Savings Plan.

-- $32.32 wage for all permanent manufacturing workers by the end of the contract.

-- 3% wage increases in the second and fourth years of the contract. 4% lump sum payments in the first and third years.

-- The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant would remain open, but GM would be allowed to permanently close factories in Lordstown, Ohio; Warren, Mich. and near Baltimore, Md.

The National Council, which began meeting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, is comprised of about 200 local union leaders at GM facilities around the country. They went over the contract line by line before voting to approve it.

UAW officials also announced that they reached a tentative agreement for 850 Aramark workers, who work maintenance jobs at GM facilities in Michigan and Ohio.