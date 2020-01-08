UAW local 598 temps surprised with full-time seniority status

(01/08/2020) - An announcement worth celebrating for more than 250 temporary workers at GM's Flint Assembly.

They gathered at their local union hall on Sunday, thinking they were signing full-time temporary offers. The 2019 UAW GM deal called for a 12 month minimum before full time temporary workers were made permanent.

255 of the current temps who've worked for years at GM's Flint Assembly were left disappointed and anxious until that Sunday meeting.

Local chairman, Eric Welter had some fun making a special announcement.

"Starting tomorrow, you are full time seniority employees," Welter said to the group on Sunday.

A rare conversion made outside the agreement with GM and the International Union.

Cheers and tears filled UAW Local 598's union hall, but not right away.

First, silence, and for some, glances around the room, unsure if they heard correctly.

"I was like, what does that mean? Does that mean we're seniority employees? Oh my god! Oh my god! We're seniority employees now! We're hired!" Kayla Williamson said.

Williamson says her long journey started 2014. Since then, she's been working from line to line through different departments, even facing two layoffs.

Now, she walks in with a different outlook.

"It's not dreadful. It's not where am I going to be? It's not am I going to get laid off? Anything can happen to a temp," Williamson said.

It's about job security, and for Williamson, the opportunity to take advantage of tuition assistance.

For others, it's a big step ahead of retirement years.

"I want to pay the house off, save for retirement, so it's game on for me. I'm saving money and this is a great opportunity to be able to do that," Kevin Logan said.

It's also an opportunity to recognize what the UAW is all about and how they plan to pay it forward in the long run.

"We're all about solidarity, and we are united, so the union has fought for us for a very long time. Now that we are in, we're going to do the same for the temps forward," Williamson said.

Local chairman Eric Welter says now that the conversion language takes over, you can plan on seeing more conversions annually around this time of year.