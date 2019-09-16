UAW member remembers the 1998 GM strike that lasted 54 days

(9/16/2019) - The 2019 General Motor's strike for some, this is their first time walking off their jobs for better bargaining. While for others, this is a moment they've seen played out before.

UAW members stand shoulder to shoulder, showing their might to General Motors. The people who drove by GM's Flint Assembly plant are showed their support by honking their horns.

"It's just an awesome feeling you know that the community is supporting (us) is just making me feel like you are doing it for the right reasons," UAW member Justin MacNeill said.

MacNeill was hired by GM back in 1995 at the age of 19, and this isn't his first time standing up for what he believes in.

"My first strike was in 1998 at Flint Metal Fab. In 1998 we were out for 54 days," MacNeill said.

54 days was the longest GM strike since 1970. In '98 MacNeill and nearly 3,500 GM workers walked out after management failed to live up to investing hundreds of million dollars in the Flint plant.

"Solidarity and unity obviously at the local level, but not knowing how the nation was going to react was a little scary," MacNeill said.

More than two decades later, MacNeill has the same passion for fighting in what he believes in. He wants to lend his support to his newer co-workers.

"I would tell my younger self toe the line and hang in there," he said.

MacNeill and 50,000 GM workers walked off their jobs around the country in support of better wages.

"Today is more of a responsibility to the younger workforce, MacNeill said.

The UAW member says that he doesn't know when the strike will end. He says that he was willing to go as long as needed.