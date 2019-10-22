UAW members 'don't know how to feel' about proposed GM contract

(10/22/2019) - Decision day looms for hundreds of United Auto Workers members in the Flint area.

United Auto Workers members on strike from General Motors picket outside the Flint Engine Operations plant.

Members of UAW Local 598 learned about the finer details of the tentative four-year contract with General Motors reached nearly a week ago.

Union members gathered at The Whiting auditorium in Flint to ask questions and review the agreement with UAW officials before voting yes or no.

Meetings were scheduled for 8 a.m. noon and 4 p.m. Tuesday, followed by voting from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Union City Fields.

Local 598 members leaving the morning meeting had a variety of responses. People are saying it's a good contract, some are having mixed emotions, some are not happy and others say it's sad day for temp workers.

Many people said they don't know how to vote. One man said he plans to stay up all night to make sure he makes the right decision while others hope these sessions give them the insight they need to vote confidently.

"Kind up in the air, don't know how to feel," said temporary GM worker Robert Eastman. "Hoping to get answers today and see if it's actually better for the temps or a little bit worse."

Earlier Tuesday, UAW Local 1853 in Spring Hill, Tenn., announced that the more than 3,000 GM workers it represented narrowly voted to reject the tentative contract agreement.

Results of Monday's voting showed 51% of members there voted to reject the contract while 49% voted to approve it.

All UAW members at GM facilities have until 4 p.m. Friday to vote on the proposed contract.