UAW members eager to learn more about proposed General Motors contract

(10/18/2019) - With the tentative agreement between General Motors and the United Auto Workers approved, the focus shifts to thousands of workers across the country.

United Auto Workers members on strike from General Motors picket outside the Flint Engine Operations plant.

UAW locals are scheduling meetings beginning Saturday to educate nearly 49,000 members on the contract.

Workers were feeling hope and relief that an end to the 33-day strike could be in sight. But some had mixed feelings that the tentative agreement approved by the UAW-GM National Council on Thursday may not be the right one.

Union members will remain on strike during the ratification process.

Ryan Buchalski, president of UAW Local 598 in Flint, said the atmosphere at the National Council meeting was "tremendous" and emotions were high.

"This whole process has been unprecedented. Bringing the National Council together is something that hasn't been done in many years. I think the last time it was done it was 1982," he said. "So a lot of this is new. Typically, the actions that were taken haven't been taken in the past, so there's some new things."

Buchalski said his members were maintaining a strong spirit of solidarity on the picket lines Friday. They are eager to attend meetings and learn more about the tentative agreement.

He said UAW members have a lot of questions after union leaders published a document Thursday that highlights key points in the agreement, but left out myriad details.

"It's hard for them to react to that when they can't get actual questions answered, because there's so much specific information that it's hard to detail it in a document that's 18 pages, which is essentially going to be a contract that's going to be hundreds of pages," Buchalski said.

UAW members need to vote on the proposed contract by 4 p.m. Oct. 25.

"I think the membership is going to take a look at the contract and it's ultimately up to the members to decide," Buchalski said.