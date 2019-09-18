UAW members from Lordstown and Hamtramck picketing in Flint

(9/18/2019) - Day 3 of the UAW and GM strike and already some families are finding their lives upside down.

Tommy Wolikow says he's hoping for the strike to end soon. Wolikow and his family have made life-changing decisions to continue working for GM. They sold their house in Lordstown to work up in Flint. Wolikow says he feels forgotten by the company that he's been loyal to his whole life.

“We did everything General Motors asked of us and we still got crappy end of the deal. They use that word unallocated, but they pretty much closed us (Lordstown) down when we deserve a product there,” Wolikow said.

Wolikow says since moving up here he's appreciated all the compassion and support from his co-workers.

He says this transfer has been difficult on his life because all of his family, including one his daughters lives back in Ohio. The father says he used to see her weekends, but that's been pushed to once a month.

Wolikow isn't the only parent missing out on being there for their children. Coianne Avant is a single mother. She used to work at GM's Hamtramck plant, but when those machines were turned off, she started working up in Flint.

Every day she drives 80 miles for work. Avant says because of the long commute there are days she misses out seeing her daughter in cheerleading.

"I would love to see it and I would love to see it...As a single mom I've raised my daughter by myself and it has worked out. I am grateful for this job and everyone is grateful for this job. That is why we are out here trying to protect it," Avant said.

Both of these members say they supported the move to go on strike despite the loss in pay. They're hoping negotiators will work towards reopening their plants.