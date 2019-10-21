UAW members in Saginaw approve tentative GM agreement as voting begins

(10/21/2019) - United Auto Workers Local 668 in Saginaw became the first local union to pass the tentative agreement with General Motors over the weekend.

The union represents workers at GM's Saginaw Metal Casting Operations plant.

Local 668 President Tony Mann is planning to be in meetings with his sub-councils on Monday to talk about their next steps if the contract agreement gets ratified nationally.

Voting is planned by other UAW local unions through this week around Mid-Michigan and the United States. Each local union is scheduling informational meetings and voting for its members.

The strike was continuing into its sixth week while UAW members from GM plants learn specifics included in the contract and vote. Results of the voting will determine whether the strike ends or negotiators return to the bargaining table.

Nearly 49,000 workers are considering a proposed contract that includes higher wages, an $11,000 signing bonus and an easier path to permanent employment for temporary employees.

Temporary workers would receive a $4,500 bonus once the deal is ratified. They also would become full-time within a shorter amount of time-with improved paid and unpaid time off.

For profit sharing, the $12,000 cap on annual payouts will be eliminated.

The tentative agreement reached last week allows GM to close plants in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Mich., and near Baltimore, Md. The Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant would remain open to build electric pickup trucks.

In its most recent statement on the tentative agreement, GM encouraged the UAW "to move as quickly as possible through the ratification process, so we can resume operations and get back to producing vehicles for our customers."

All UAW members are scheduled to complete the voting process by Friday.