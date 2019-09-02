UAW members 'stand on the shoulders' of 1936 sitdowners at annual Labor Day event

(09/02/19) - UAW Region 1D brought together retirees, current auto workers, their families and elected officials for the yearly Labor Day celebration at Sitdowners Memorial Park in Flint on Monday.

Past and present leaders shared their thoughts on the current state of labor in the country in a year when contract negotiations are ongoing and will heat up in the next couple of weeks.

But with that in the backdrop, the people who gathered are also remembering the Sitdown Strike of 1936 to 1937.

"The middle class was built because of the sitdowners strike and the people that came forward and demanded better," said Senator Jim Ananich.

"It goes all in with the theme of really memorializing the sitdowners and what they did, what they started," said Steve Dawes, Region 1D Assistant Director. "We stand on their shoulders today, and as long as I'm around we're going to continue to do this."

Pieces of history stand throughout the park where the celebration has gone on for some 15 years.

"A lot of people don't know if you look at the brick wall behind us. That brick wall including the windows are from the original fisher body on Saginaw Street," Dawes said.

UAW member Pegge Adams both acknowledged the centennial year of the 19th amendment and women's role in labor. She held a sign that read 'Votes for Women.'

"The role has been immense and of course the labor unions were the first to actually reach out and actually treat people equally in terms of both race and gender," Adams said.

Retired auto worker Theresa Horton understands what the sacrifice of the sitdowners more than 80 years ago means for workers today.

"The laborers before me, even, that sat down for us to have a union, for us to have a say," Horton said.