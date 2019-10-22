UAW members trying to avoid 'buyer's remorse' with GM contract vote

(10/22/2019) - Members of United Auto Workers Local 598 in Flint say the decision whether to approve the proposed General Motors labor contract is not easy.

If ratified, full-time employees stand to gain an $11,000 signing bonus while temporary workers would get $4,500. The deal also includes pay raises, no health insurance increases and a path for temporary workers to get full-time jobs.

But the deal also allows GM to close three plants, and the temporary workers would have to work three years consecutively before the company has to offer a full-time job.

Those drawbacks are weighing heavily on the minds of Local 598 members, who met in three sessions Tuesday at The Whiting in Flint to learn about the details. They will vote on the contract Wednesday.

Many members walking out of the first meeting this morning stayed pretty tight lipped about what happened inside. Some members said there was a feeling of hostility, others had mixed emotions and others were undecided on how they want to vote.

"We don't want to have buyer's remorse," said UAW Local 598 member Steve Sheffield. "You don't want to vote for something you don't believe in. You certainly don't want to vote one way or the other if it goes against your beliefs."

Several union members leaving The Whiting said they're in for a long night of deciding how to vote. One of them is Bobby Helms, who has been with GM for eight years.

"A lot of indecision now," he said. "I came into it with a preconceived notion of how I was going to vote, now I'm not 100 percent sure."

Helms said there are things in the agreement that will benefit everyone but also things that will not. He's happy there's now a path for temporary workers to become full time, but it's a bit of a double-edged sword.

"It still bugs me that I have people working every day 48-plus hours a week, but now they're going to be cut back to 32 and have to look for other employment," Helms said.

Helms doesn't know what his deciding factor will be. He plans to go home and do some more thinking and reading before casting his vote Wednesday.

Sheffield is a temporary worker and has been with GM for almost three years.

"There's a lot to say yes to. Unfortunately, you just have to be careful on the stuff you say no to," he said.

Sheffield said the agreement includes a number of things that benefit workers, but some parts that also work against them. That leaves him undecided as well.

"I will try my very best not only to inform myself, but help anybody else if I can to," Sheffield said.

Workers from the GM plants slated to close permanently in Lordstown, Ohio, Warren, Mich. and Baltimore, Md. are pointing out to their fellow union members that if they company can close their plants, they can close yours too.

GM decided not to allocate any production to the three plants, although a fourth plant slated to close in Hamtramck will reopen to build an electric pickup truck.

Many workers from the closed factories say they want to vote down the contract and continue the 6-week-old strike. But few think they'll be successful, because the tentative agreement is too attractive.