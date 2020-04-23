UAW not comfortable resuming auto manufacturing in early May

(4/23/2020) - Automakers are hoping to restart manufacturing operations soon, but the United Auto Workers union is pushing for a longer wait.

The Detroit Three automakers all shut down manufacturing operations in March as the coronavirus pandemic spread rapidly through Michigan. Some limited operations have continued, such as parts distribution.

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have indicated they hope to resume manufacturing soon as coronavirus begins to wane in Michigan.

However, the union published a statement saying scientific evidence does not conclusively show conditions are safe for workers to return to plants in any sector with UAW members.

"We want to make sure the scientific data is supportive and every possible health protocols and enhanced protections are in place before UAW members walk into the workplace," the UAW statement says.

The union supports an extension of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order, which likely will be announced Friday. Officials did not say when they might be comfortable recommending workers return.

The UAW statement expressed thanks for cooperation with automakers' response and cooperation with developing safety protocols for workers to return.