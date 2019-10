UAW official charged with corruption now on leave of absence

(10/06/19) - A Missouri-based official at the United Auto Workers who was charged with corruption last month has stepped away from the national organization.

UAW officials said in a statement that Vance Pearson of St. Charles, Missouri, began his leave of absence Thursday.

Pearson is the director of UAW's Region 5, which covers thousands of union members in more than a dozen states. The organization's national office in Detroit will oversee the region in Pearson's absence.

Officials did not give a reason for Pearson's leave of absence or say if he would still be getting paid.

Pearson is accused of embezzlement, fraud, filing false reports and conspiracy. He is the 10th person charged in an investigation of the Detroit-based union's finances.

Statement from UAW:

"The sole focus of the International Union, UAW, is to act in the best interest of the more than 400,000 UAW members across this country. We take all allegations seriously. For that reason, as of October 4, 2019, Vance Pearson began a leave of absence from the IUAW. Jim Soldate, Region 5 Assistant Director, will continue to serve in this capacity to represent the needs of our union brothers and sisters. During this leave period, Solidarity House will institute formal oversight of Region 5 and provide any necessary assistance. Periodic reports on Region 5 activities will be provided to the IEB (International Executive Board) at its regular meetings."