UAW reaches tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler; voting may begin Friday

(12/2/2019) - The United Auto Workers union reached a tentative deal with Fiat Chrysler for a new four-year labor contract over the weekend.

Sources say it includes a $9,000 ratification bonus, along with a promise not to close any assembly factories over the next four years.

Top union leaders and factory-level officials still have to approve the deal when they meet on Wednesday before it gets forwarded to members for a ratification vote.

The national ratification vote could begin Friday. The UAW has about 47,000 members at Fiat Chrysler.