UAW reports six coronavirus deaths in past week

(3/29/20) - United Auto Workers announced two more members had died from the coronavirus.

In a statement Saturday, the UAW said the workers were employed at the Ford Stamping Plant and the Ford Data Center in Dearborn.

The union said it had lost a total of six members to COVID-19 in the past week.

It also said it was working with General Motors at the Warren Plant to start making surgical masks.

Once up and running, employees planned to produce at least 50,000 masks per day.

The plan was in response to the critical shortage of medical supplies in the pandemic.

The UAW said employees would be paid volunteers.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Friday he was using his power under the Defense Production Act to order General Motors to begin manufacturing ventilators.