UAW schedules strike vote as negotiations with General Motors continue

(8/19/2019) - Members of the United Auto Workers are scheduled to vote next week on whether to authorize a strike while the union negotiates a new contract with General Motors.

The vote on Aug. 27 and 28 would not lead to immediate strike and doesn't mean union members are advocating for a strike, according to a notice from the union to members of Local 598.

Negotiators are only seeking permission go on strike as a last resort after all peaceable means of negotiating have been exhausted.

General Motors and the UAW began negotiating a new national agreement a month ago. Talks are expected to continue for at least another month to reach a four-year deal. Neither has commented on the progress of negotiations.

Union leaders are hoping to cash in on GM's recent financial success over the past decade while union members have made concessions.