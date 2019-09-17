UAW strike fund to cover current employees healthcare needs following GM benefit cancellation

(09/17/19)-"Strikes are unsettling times for everybody, so it's very natural to be nervous about how long this could go and what's my personal finances," said UAW local 598 Chairman, Eric Welter.

The two day old strike by UAW workers against General Motors-- appears to be just the beginning-- with both sides not backing down--and willing to play hardball.

Tuesday- GM announced it was cancelling health insurance for striking employees.

"That means our membership is now on this strike and defense fund, for medical benefits," Welter said.

UAW Local 598 Chairman Eric Welter said the union will make sure workers medical needs are met-- during the strike.

"Normal healthcare concerns, people go to their doctor, they will bring the bill back to the Hall, the union will just pay that bill. People with more expensive conditions or chronic conditions, they'll end up filing COBRA for them and the International Union will pay those COBRA rates for them to have the insurance in tact. So everybody's medical insurance and prescription drug coverage is as the same as it was before the strike," Welter said.

But what about retirees?

Are their benefits secure during the strike?

Welter said they have nothing to worry about.

"Retirees sacrificed and now they are out there and they've got limited income, so it's very concerning for them, what's going on. But the good thing about the UAW, their deal is in tact. So their health insurance, does not change and their pension will get paid on a regular basis, so there is no impact to retirees at all, with the labor dispute," Welter said.

Welter said union workers have been paying 2 and a half times more in union dues-- to help build the strike fund--with the knowledge that contract negotiations would be a challenge this year.

"There has been more preparation leading into this negotiation than there's ever been around a possible labor dispute." Welter said.