UAW vice president casts doubt on quick settlement to General Motors strike

(10/7/2019) - Contract talks aimed at ending a 21-day strike by the United Auto Workers against General Motors are taking a turn for the worse, hitting a big snag over product commitments for U.S. factories.

A new letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes to workers casts doubt on whether there will be a quick settlement in the contract dispute, which sent 49,000 workers to the picket lines on Sept. 16, crippling GM's factories.

Dittes' letter says the union presented a proposal to the company Saturday. He said GM responded Sunday morning by reverting back to an offer that had been rejected and made few changes.

GM workers on the picket lines Monday in Flint were frustrated and in a state of disbelief with the weekend turn of events. Many didn't believe the strike would get to its fourth week.

Workers say they will have to make do until they are able to get back to work.

-- ABC12 reporter Winnie Dortch contributed to this report.