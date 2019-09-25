UAW workers, GM negotiations clear big hurdle on day 10 of strike

(09/25/19)-UAW- GM workers still walking the picket lines tonight-- the strike heading into day 11.

But there appears to some hope for a resolution--- with a big hurdle cleared Wednesday.

A UAW source tells ABC 12 there has been a huge step taken --with proposals moving from the sub committees to the main table to begin negotiations between the two sides.

Kevin Morris is a tradesman for the Detroit automaker-- putting in 42 years on the job.

"This is probably my last strike, last go round and i didn't expect it to go out this way, but," Morris said.

Morris says the while the support for striking workers has mostly been positive, he realizes there are those who don't understand why GM workers felt they had no choice but to strike.

"It's easy to say, they're greedy, they're selfish. They're this, they're that, but until you walk a mile in our shoes you and understand, what we are truly after. Healthcare, stability in the system, fair wages.

Because every year, cars seem to go up 15%, and we are not asking every 15%, but we would like to be in the game to where the people that are making the vehicles can purchase the vehicles," Morris said.

A fight workers say they were ready to take on.

Still 18 year GM employee Karrie Klein says she will be glad when it's all over and they can get back to work.

"I mean you prepare for it, but the unknown, not knowing how long it's gonna last, it does where on you." UAW worker Karrie Klein said