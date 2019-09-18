UAW workers clash with delivery truck drivers during strike

(09/18/19) - On day three of the GM strike, there's a clash between UAW members and delivery truck drivers.

At the Customer Care and Aftersales GM plant in Swartz Creek, UAW workers are striking for a better contract. On the same grounds, delivery truck drivers are crossing the picket line to deliver parts to the plant, but not without a little resistance first.

"We're asking and hoping that everyone supports us. When you see trucks that's crossing the line, they have to be non-union. There would not be a union company or truck service that's crossing this picket line," Gary Greene said.

Gary Greene has worked for General Motors for nearly 30 years. During that time, he continues to hire more UAW members and fight for better wages.

"Over the years, my family has been able to live comfortable with the UAW and what they've negotiated in the past. The UAW leadership today is going to continue that," Greene said.

He says one or two trucks crossing the line won't cover the losses GM is facing without their UAW workers.

"This is just what we call a little piece of the pie when a truck comes in here versus 20 or 30 trucks coming in here per hour every day. We just witnessed two trucks coming in here, and that's it. They're going to come in and we're going to continue to do what we do peacefully and lawfully," Greene said.

According to the Swartz Creek Code of Ordinances, picketers cannot obstruct or interfere with entrance to or egress from any place of employment. The offender could face a misdemeanor or be placed under arrest. One member says that's not going to discourage him.

"We keep our heads up high, be safe, and still fight for the fight. We don't want none of our union brothers and sisters getting hurt, ran over, or trampled over in the process. Right now, I know everyone knows, we don't have healthcare, so when you're out here doing that, you have to keep that in your mind as well," Damon Richardson said. Richardson has worked for GM for nearly six years.

That fight will continue as UAW members look ahead to Day 4 of the strike.