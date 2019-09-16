UAW workers prepared for long strike against GM

(09/16/19)- Matt Wangler wasn't scheduled to be out there until Tuesday-- yet there he was Monday afternoon, holding a sign-- walking the picket line outside of the GM plant in Flint.

"We want to be treated fair. They made a lot of money, a lot of money. Especially after the bailout," said UAW worker, Matt Wangler.

Wangler has worked for General Motors for the past 7 years.

He says he is out here, fighting for the automaker to do right by it's workers.

Especially those on the job full-time, but are denied the benefits that should come with the status.

"They work without any recognition from the contract at all. They don't get any vacation time, there's no bonuses for them, there's really no anything," Wangler said.

Donna Lawson has less time on the job than Wangler-- recently hitting her 90 day mark.

"And I am out here to show my solidarity for the union, yes," said UAW worker, Donna Lawson.

Lawson knows the road ahead could be long one. While she is worried about what it could mean for her family-- she says she is willing to ride it out.

"We have basic needs. Those basic needs are not being met right now, so we got to get out here and do what we have to do," Lawson said.

Both say they have backup plans in place--- if days on the picket line turns into weeks or even months-- off the job.

"If it means I have to go out and get another job, that's what I'm going to do," Lawson said.

"We'll survive. You have to get creative, right? But we prepared for this for a long time, we knew it was coming," Wangler said.