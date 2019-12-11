UAW workers ratify new contract with Fiat Chrysler

(12/11/2019) - Unionized workers at Fiat Chrysler have voted overwhelmingly to approve a new four-year contract with the company.

The ratification means the United Auto Workers union has settled with all three Detroit automakers.

The union said Wednesday that about 71% of Fiat Chrysler workers voted in favor of the deal. The UAW has about 47,000 members at Fiat Chrysler.

The deal includes a $9,000 bonus per worker upon ratification. The company also has promised $4.5 billion worth of new investments in U.S. factories.

General Motors workers ratified an agreement in October after a 40-day strike, while Ford Workers settled in November.

