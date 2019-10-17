UAW workers want to see details of a contract agreement with GM

FLINT (10/17/19) - Workers are optimistic their days on the picket line are numbered after UAW leaders suggest their rank and file members ratify the tentative agreement with GM on Wednesday.
Workers are expected to walk the picket lines into next week until the deal is voted on and supported by union members.

 
