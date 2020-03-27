The growing number of cases in Southeast Michigan is leading several Northern Michigan Counties to issue orders to keep people from traveling up north.

UP leaders ask visitors to stay out or self-quarantine

“It doesn’t matter whether you’re seasonal employees or seasonal residents,” says St. Ignace Mayor Connie Litzner. “If you’re traveling, you’re a risk.”

The recommendation represents a full, yet necessary 180 for this typically tourist friendly city on the straits.

“We have a lot of seasonal residents that will be coming home, we have seasonal employees that will be coming into town,” says Litzner.

The mayor of St. Ignace is now calling on that influx of visitors and returning locals alike to self-quarantine or not make the trip.

“It’s very scary,” relates Litzner via Facetime. “We’ve had our first case here in St. Ignace. Small communities, we’re worried because we don’t have the same resources. We have one hospital.”

“We’re talking about a county that’s over two thousand square miles and there’s not one intensive care bed.”

Patty Peek’s a retired nurse who calls the Upper Peninsula home.

“We really can’t risk having any more spread up here than we know we probably already have,” argues Peek.

She points out that in the age on social distancing, comes an entirely new set of social responsibilities.

“So many of us are now talking about if people are coming to visit here, they need to do what we as residents have done,” says Peek, referencing self-quarantine procedures. “Not threaten anybody else in this community.”

A community yearning for a return to normalcy.

“We’re hoping this winds down and we have a summer season that’s great,” shares Litzner. “We’ll welcome everybody here in the summer if this is all taken care of.”

The overwhelming message from city and state leaders is to follow the governor’s orders unless you absolutely have to be somewhere, just stay home. If travel is essential, maintain social distancing standards and practice good hygiene.

