UP park banning drones

(5/23/19) - If you're planning a vacation this summer at the Upper Peninsula's Tahquamenon Falls, don't bring your drone along.

The park is banning drones from here on out. It's something parks across the country are starting to do.

In Genesee County, the parks department banned drone usage in December.

No one is allowed to operate a balloon, airplane, parachute, or drone without getting written permission from the county first.

Any violation is considered a misdemeanor.

