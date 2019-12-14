UPDATE: Teen arrested following gun incident at Carman-Ainsworth High School

(12/14/19) - Flint Township police say a 17-year-old teenager was arrested following a gun incident at Carman-Ainsworth High School Friday night.

Several officers who were at the Carman-Ainsworth vs Grand Blanc boys' basketball game say they spotted a teenager with a concealed pistol.

It was just after 8 o'clock p.m. Friday when officers approached him -- but he reportedly ran away across the gym floor.

The crowd scrambled, causing what Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton called a "human avalanche."

With the help of staff, officers eventually arrested the 17-year-old who lives in Flint. The gun was also recovered.

No one was hurt and no shots were fired.

The game will have to be rescheduled.

We're told the 17-year-old is not a student at Carman-Ainsworth, and he was watching the game as a spectator.

Leyton will now review the case for possible charges.