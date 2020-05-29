U.S. 10 closed for emergency repairs after Tittabawassee River flooding

(5/29/2020) - The clean up continues in Midland County after dozens of homes, roads and bridges were wiped away last week due to failures of the Edenville and Sanford dams.

U.S. 10 remains closed over the Tittabawassee River after floodwaters eroded soil underneath the roadway.

That includes a $1.7 million emergency project to fix the U.S. 10 freeway bridges over the Tittabawassee River, which saw record flooding.

The Michigan Department of Transportation said floodwaters eroded much of the soil under the freeway, so most of what was holding the concrete had been totally ripped out.

The gap was large enough for multiple semi trucks to fit on top of each other under U.S. 10.

Within hours of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declaring a State of Emergency for the floods in Midland County, crews had come up with a design plan to get started on repairs to reopen the highway.

This all happened as MDOT had just issued furloughs for a number of employees as part of statewide budget cuts.

Since these are emergency repairs, the $1.7 million project will not affect the normal MDOT budget. These repairs will be made with federal funding.

MDOT says U.S. 10 should reopen to some traffic in the area possibly by next Thursday and the entire repair project should be complete by early July.