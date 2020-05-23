US 23 Drive-In now open with restrictions

Sunny days and warmer nights calls for one of the best summer traditions, a drive-in movie.

US 23 Drive-In is taking extra precautions to keep people safe while enjoying one of their favorite summer pastimes.

"It means the world to me. I've lived in Flint my whole life and this is where I've been going my whole life. I've never been anywhere else for a drive in," said Flint resident Billy Steepe.

The US 23 Drive-In Theater is now open and operating at half capacity while also taking extra steps to practice social distancing.

"We usually come here with our friends for a double date so now we have to sit 6 feet apart which isn't the best, but you can still look over and see your friends next to you. Trying to make the best out of it," said Trae Burnett.

Cars will be spread out and concession stands will be open for carryout only keeping the 6 foot distance in line. In addition, restrooms will have every other stall open, with only a certain number of people allowed at a time, and you must wear a mask to enter. US 23 Drive-In is also asking that all guests watch from inside their cars, including in their tailgates or truck bed.

"It's a really good way to be communicative with friends and talk to them, but practice social distancing," said Ashley Hense.

Matthew and Marjorie Vetoich came in from Howell to enjoy a night that has a sense of normality while also feeling safe.

"I think the restrictions are reasonable. They want us to have a good time and not get sick so we say ‘we had a great time at the theater and we want to come back," said Matthew Vetoich.

There are no shows on Memorial Day and tickets are first come, first serve with two showings each night.

