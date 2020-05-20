U.S. Coast Guard helping Dow respond to flooding at Midland facilities

(5/20/2020) - The U.S. Coast Guard is helping Dow respond to massive flooding around the company's Midland facilities as the Tittabawassee River reached some on-site containment ponds.

Dow issued a statement saying most operations have been shut down around Midland as of Wednesday morning. Only facilities necessary to manage chemical containment were operating.

Dow says all railcars on its property have been secured. Company officials were working with tenants on its property in Midland to make sure they are safe.

The company's Emergency Operations Center in Midland was activated and staff were deploying the flood preparedness plans with help from the Coast Guard.