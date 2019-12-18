U.S. House votes to impeach President Donald Trump

(12/18/2019) - President Donald Trump became just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached after a vote in the U.S. House on Wednesday evening.

The 431 current members of the House voted mostly along party lines to approve two articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing the office of president and obstructing Congress.

Two Democrats voted against the first article of impeachment, one cast a neutral present vote while no Republicans voted for the article. The final tally for the first article was 230-197-1.

Three Democrats voted against the second article of impeachment, one cast a neutral present vote while no Republicans voted for the article. The final tally for the second article was 229-198-1.

The vote sets up a trial in the U.S. Senate, which likely will take place in January. All 100 senators will serve as jurors and Chief Justice John Roberts will preside over the trial.

Sixty-seven votes are required in the Senate to remove Trump, who will remain in office during the proceedings.

Each member of the U.S. House got one minute to address colleagues on impeachment during the day on Wednesday. Democrats generally defended impeachment as necessary to uphold the Constitution while Republicans generally derided the evidence and process to reach this point.

The House only needed a simple majority of 216 votes to approve articles of impeachment, based on the Constitution.

All Democrats from Michigan's Congressional delegation -- Dan Kildee, Brenda Lawrence, Andy Levin, Elissa Slotkin, Rashida Tlaib, Debbie Dingell and Haley Stevens -- voted for impeachment. Independent Justin Amash also voted to support impeachment.

Republicans Jack Bergman, Bill Huizenga, Paul Mitchell, Fred Upton and Tim Walberg voted against the articles of impeachment.

Former presidents Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998 are the only two presidents ever impeached by the U.S. House. Both were acquitted after trials in the Senate.

The impeachment inquiry against Trump is the fourth ever launched in the House. Former President Richard Nixon faced an inquiry, but resigned before likely impeachment.