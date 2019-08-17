U.S. Marines, Navy enlistees take military oath at Back to the Bricks ceremony

(08/16/19) - While Back to the Bricks is known for its celebration of classic cars, for the second consecutive year, it's also celebrating individuals who choose to serve the United States.

About 10 to 15 Navy cadets and 25 Marines poolees are set to re-take an oath in front of their adoring families and faithful Back to the Bricks patrons.

The young recruits are form across mid-Michigan.

"From the Marine Corps, they're from the Owosso, Lapeer and Flint areas and anywhere in between," U.S. Marines Sgt. Martin Gorenflo said.

A short patriotic concert will follow before Old Days and headliner Surf's Up take the Cruise N' Concert Stage.

"The biggest thing, like I said, is recognition, just recognizing these young men and women for this act that they're doing, actually serving their country," Gorenflo said. "Cause that's the biggest thing, a lot of misconceptions of why these young men and women are actually deciding to want to join the military. A lot of it revolves around last resort options, but it all boils down to just wanting to make themselves better, at the same time, having the ability to serve their country."

The ceremony starts at 7 p.m. at the riverfront in downtown Flint.