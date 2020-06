(6/8/20) - The U.S. Marshals Service said two teenagers were arrested in the shooting death of a man in Saginaw.

It said the 15 and 17-year-olds were accused of killing Antonio Buford.

Investigators said Buford and another person were shot on May 24 at a gas station on Court Street.

U.S. Marshals said a federal fugitive task force arrested the teenagers at a home in Memphis on first-degree murder charges.

Investigators said they would work to extradite them back to Michigan.