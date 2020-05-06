U.S. Marshals join search for Family Dollar murder suspects with $5,000 reward

(5/6/2020) - The U.S. Marshals Service has joined the manhunt for two suspects in the murder of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint who was enforcing the store's face mask policy.

Investigators increased the reward to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of 44-year-old Larry Teague and 23-year-old Ramonyea Bishop. They are considered armed and dangerous.

U.S. Marshals are offering $2,500 each for the arrest of both men. Police aren't sure whether they are staying together or split up and remain on the run separately.

“This senseless act of violence and the loss of human life over someone doing their job is despicable," said Mark Jankowski, acting U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan. "The United States Marshal's Service and the Michigan State Police will bring these two to justice and they will answer for their crimes.”

Teague and Bishop are accused of shooting 43-year-old Calvin Munerlyn at the Family Dollar on Fifth Street in Flint last Friday. Munerlyn was working as the store security guard when he got into a dispute with Teague's wife, 45-year-old Sharmel Teague.

Sharmel was in the store with her daughter, who allegedly was not wearing a face mask as required by an order from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Family Dollar's store policy.

Police say Sharmel got into an argument with Munerlyn when he confronted her daughter. Munerlyn asked Sharmel Teague and her daughter to leave and told the cashier to refuse them service.

Sharmel Teague left and called Larry Teague minutes later. About 20 minutes after Sharmel Teague left the store, police say Larry Teague and Bishop, who is Sharmel's son, returned to confront Munerlyn.

Witnesses told police that Larry Teague and Bishop asked who disrespected his wife. During the argument, police say Bishop pulled out a gun and shot Munerlyn in the head.

Munerlyn died later Friday evening at Hurley Medical Center.

Sharmel Teague was arraigned Tuesday on first-degree premeditated murder and firearms charges. Larry Teague and Bishop are wanted on murder and weapons charges.