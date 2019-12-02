US Postal Service and UPS offer Holiday shipping advice

(12/02/19)-According to a recent study, almost half of Americans say they are concerned they could be a victim of theft during the holiday season.

Just as many said package theft ruins the season of giving.

Many shipping companies have programs that can help the Grinch not steal your Christmas.

"We have a free program at usp.com called informed delivery, and what you will get, an email about 8 in the morning, telling you all about your mail, packages everything that you are supposed to get delivered, so it kind of takes some of the worry and hesitation out of it," said US Postal Branch Manager, Tedarro Griffin.

"You can send signature required so somebody has to sign for it. I reccommend tracking all your packages, staying up to date on the tracking to see exactly where it's going, where its leaving, when its arriving and to notify the person you're sending it, that it's been delivered. " said UPS associate Amir Alkhafhie.

It's estimated the postal service will deliver 13 billion letters packages this holiday season, that's why Griffin said people should send their packages early and remember some key dates.

"If you want to have Christmas delivery like for our veterans and military people, that if you are delivering first class mail, to have it delivered by the 18th, at the latest. And for our domestic travel, we tell people for first class mail, to have it out by the 20th and at the latest for express, the 23rd." He said.

UPS is another company many people use to ship packages during the holidays.

"Especially with everyone shipping now, the volume is gonna be increased. so it out as soon as you can, get your shopping done early and get your shipping done early."Alkhafhie said.

