U.S. Sen. Gary Peters pledges full support for UAW members on strike

(9/19/2019) - U.S. Sen. Gary Peters is pledging his support to thousands of UAW members currently on strike from General Motors.

About 49,000 UAW members walked the picket lines for a fourth straight day. They went on strike from GM at midnight on Monday, seeking a contract with better pay, benefits, job security and a path for temporary workers to gain full positions.

"There is no question that I stand in solidarity with the UAW workers that are now on strike," Peters said from Washington, D.C.

Workers are fighting for a bigger piece of the company's profits after years of solid financial results. Many feel betrayed after making concessions to keep GM afloat during a tough financial times a decade ago.

Peters of Michigan said he sympathizes with the frustration workers are feeling.

Negotiations continue between the UAW and General Motors. Peters hopes it's resolved quickly before the strike causes any major economic impact outside the automotive industry.