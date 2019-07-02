U.S. Senate bill would electronically limit semi truck speeds to 65 mph

(07/02/19) -- A new bill in the United States Senate is seeking to electronically limit semi truck speeds to 65 mph. The idea is that slower speeds would mean more lives saved every year.

We spoke with Mike McDougall, who has been with Matrix Expedited Services in Flint for 15 years. He says the first people to feel the effects of limited speeds would be drivers.

"Drivers are paid by the mile, you don't let them drive as fast as they want to drive, so you lose some miles their because of their hours of service," he said.

On the other hand, he says a top speed of 65 mph would be beneficial to trucking companies because of savings on fuel costs. As far as potential lives that could be saved because of slower speeds, he's on the fence.

"It's 80,000 pounds. So if someone's going to come in front of the 80,000 pound vehicle, most of the time they're going to lose."

Which is why McDougall says drivers need to be mindful that the road is shared.

"I think most of the accidents that are out there are in construction zones or entering construction zones, that's where we see it in our industry."

It's something McDougall says can be completely avoided if drivers just pay more attention. He says often times, his drivers will get cut off, and in a few instances his drivers have reported objects being thrown at them on the road.

"We need trucks obviously, we need drivers and trucks. Everything is on a semi truck 7 times before it gets to the final consumer."

It's not known what the next steps for the bill will be.