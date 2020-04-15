U.S. Sens. Stabenow and Peters taking part in virtual town hall Thursday

(4/15/2020) - Michigan residents have a lot of questions about what's next for the state as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

On Thursday, Michigan's two U.S. senators will provide some answers.

For the second time since the pandemic began, several Detroit TV and radio stations will partner to televise a virtual town hall so residents can ask their most pressing questions.

U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters are taking part in the event.

ABC12 will share the hour-long special broadcast live at 7 p.m. Thursday.