U.S. attorney discussing reform with United Auto Workers prestident

(6/15/2020) - The top United Auto Workers official is meeting with the U.S. attorney for Eastern Michigan this month to talk about how the union can prevent corruption.

Several union officials, including former president Gary Jones, have faced corruption charges over the past few years related to alleged kickbacks from automakers.

UAW President Rory Gamble is meeting U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider in Detroit on June 30 to discuss reform. They plan to implement changes designed to prevent a similar scandal in the future.

Schneider commended Gamble’s efforts towards reform and his willingness to take further efforts to combat corruption.

“The UAW’s membership deserves our concerted push to bring about significant and important reforms," Schneider said.

Gamble said he shares the same goal as Schneider is stamping out corruption within the union to build trust with UAW members.

“As I have said from day one as President, my intent is to hand over to my successor a stronger, more effective and cleaner Union that UAW members will be proud of for generations to come, and I very much look forward to meeting with Mr. Schneider,” Gamble said.