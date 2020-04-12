US restaurants turn to grocery sales to help offset losses

(4/12/20) - Stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements tied to the pandemic have put restaurant dining on hold, forcing many to close and leaving others barely hanging on.

Panera, Potbelly Sandwich Shop and Subway are among national chains that have begun selling grocery items.

Several local restaurants across the country are doing so, too.

The fallout from the coronavirus has devastated restaurants. Data from the National Restaurant Association says the industry has lost 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales since March 1.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

