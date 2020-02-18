US sanctions Russian oil company for role in Venezuela

The Trump administration is imposing sanctions on the trading unit of Russian state-controlled oil company Rosneft for helping Venezuela skirt an embargo on oil from the South American country.

The administration is also placing sanctions on the president of the company.

Senior administration officials warned Tuesday that anyone in the world doing business with Rosneft Trading could also be sanctioned.

It is part of a U.S. campaign to push Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down.

The U.S. and dozens of other countries say Maduro’s reelection in 2018 was not legitimate and have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president.

