Umbrella recovered, persons of interest identified after cash store robbery

(10/28/2019) - Police recovered an umbrella and other evidence after identifying two persons of interest in the armed robbery of Advance America Cash Advance in Bad Axe.

The suspect walked into the store at 862 N. VanDyke Road with an open umbrella around 9:10 a.m. Wednesday and told an employee he was armed with a weapon, according to the Bad Axe Police Department.

He forced the employee to open the safe and lock boxes so he could get the cash. The employee activated a panic alarm after the suspect left, which summoned police to the scene.

The suspect was wearing a white facial covering, dark colored coat, ball cap and a white hood. He was last seen driving away in a dark colored pickup truck.

Over the weekend, police interviewed two persons of interest in the case. Investigators seized an umbrella, cash, clothing and other evidence.

Police did not identify either of the persons of interest and neither of them were facing any criminal charges Monday.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Bad Axe police at 989-269-9242 or Huron County Central Dispatch at 989-269-6421.