Uncle mourns sudden loss of nephew, gunned down at Flint Family Dollar

(05/04/2020) - A heartbroken uncle is remembering his 43-year-old nephew taken too soon.

"They don't know. They just don't know what they did to our family. His kids is without a father. His wife is without a husband, and he's my sister's only child," Ramon Munerlyn said.

Calvin Munerlyn was gunned down at a Flint Family Dollar on Friday around 2:00 p.m. Investigators say he was just doing his job, enforcing Michigan's face mask requirement.

One person is in custody, and police are searching for two others.

Right now, the focus is on Calvin Munerlyn and his family, who are still in disbelief. His uncle says he was a family man and a serving member of the community.

"I will not be able to get my big old hugs from my nephew and tell him that he's hugging me too tight cause he's too big. I will never get that no more," Ramon Munerlyn said.

Calvin Munerlyn was a security guard at a Family Dollar in Flint and was shot after confronting a woman and her daughter about not wearing a face mask.

"My nephew lost his life trying to help save lives, and he wasn't doing nothing wrong. He was doing something positive, which is something he always do," Ramon Munerlyn said.

Ramon Munerlyn says his nephew served his community well, often being referred to as 'Duper' as in 'Super Duper.'

He helped people with weight training and danced with senior citizens at Berston Field House and was honored as 'Parent of the Year' at Madison Academy in in Burton, where his children attend school.

"He was just a family man and his kids, and his wife, and his mama, they was his pride and joy. No matter what they did, he cherished the ground he walked on," Ramon Munerlyn said.

According to Genesee County Prosecutor, David Leyton, Munerlyn told the woman and her daughter to leave the store. Witnesses say her husband and son returned.

44-year-old, Larry Teague, Jr. accused Munerlyn of disrespecting his wife, and police believe her 23-year-old son, Ramonyea Bishop, shot him. Munerlyn was rushed to the hospital and died later that day.

"It's so much gun violence here in Flint, which needs to stop, and it's all over unnecessary things, which it needs to stop. My nephew did not need to lose his life to gun violence for trying to save lives," Ramon Munerlyn said.

Larry Teague and Bishop are considered armed and dangerous. They remained at large on Monday. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to their arrests.

