Undersheriff Swanson enters race for Genesee County Sheriff

(11/09/19)- The race for the next Genesee County is getting a bit more crowded.

Current Undersheriff Chris Swanson told ABC12 announced he's running for sheriff.

The news comes a day after Tim Johnson resigned as Flint's Police Chief and said he is also looking to replace Robert Pickell, who is retiring in Janurary.

Swanson has been with the Genesee County Sheriff's department since 1991.

Also in the running, former Saginaw County Undersheriff Phil Hart, who launched his campaign back in August.

Election Day is November 3rd, 2020.

He has been Undersheriff since 2004.