Unemployed Michigan workers could get more pay for longer under new bills

(9/3/2019) - Democrats in the State House want to offer more unemployment pay for longer with a package of bills announced Tuesday.

They say the maximum weekly benefit of $362 for people collecting unemployment has not changed in nearly two decades. That would increase by $180 per week in January under a 10-bill package.

The maximum weekly benefit would be calculated as 58 percent of Michigan's average weekly wage under the legislation. Allowances for dependents would be adjusted higher.

Unemployed workers also could receive state benefits for up to 26 weeks, or six months, under the bills. That represents an increase of six weeks from the current maximum of 20 weeks.

State Rep. Terry Sabo, a Democrat from Muskegon, said the bills will help Michigan improve its unemployment system to get on par with other Midwest states.

“When you combine that with the number of economists who are warning of the potential for another national recession, it’s clear that we need to fix our outdated unemployment system immediately," he said. "Losing your job may be a temporary setback, but it shouldn’t derail your life.”

The money would come from the unemployment fund which has a balance of more than $4 billion.

The legislation also focuses on helping people falsely accused of fraud due to an error in a state computer system. Lawmakers have heard about people who lost their homes or got lower credit scores because of the mistake.

"Rather than wait it through the court system, we should be acting as a Legislature to ensure that things like their bankruptcy costs and their legal proceedings that they had to incur those costs for should be looked at and considered as part of their restitution," said Democrat State Rep. Darrin Camilleri of Brownstown Township.