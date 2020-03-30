Unemployment benefits expanded in Michigan for self-employed affected by COVID-19

(3/30/20) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer says self-employed and low-wage workers in the state affected by COVID-19 can now qualify for unemployment benefits.

Workers include self-employed, 1099-independent contractors, gig, and low-wage workers who can no longer work because of the pandemic.

The agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months and extends benefit payments from 26 to 39 weeks.

The governor signed an agreement between Michigan and the U.S. Dept. of Labor to implement Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Compensation programs, under the federal CARES Act.

The eligibility window to apply has also been increased from 14 to 28 days from the date of their work stoppage.