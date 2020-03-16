Unemployment pay offered to Michigan workers off the job due to coronavirus

(3/16/2020) - Workers who are off the job because of coronavirus are eligible for expanded unemployment benefits.

Whitmer signed an order Monday allowing employees to obtain state jobless benefits if they need to care for a family member or aren't allowed to work due to COVID-19, the illness caused by coronavirus.

Their eligibility continues through 11:59 p.m. April 14 unless it gets extended. Unemployment benefits will be offered to:

-- Workers dealing with an unanticipated family care responsibility due to school closures or a loved one who is ill.

-- Workers who are sick, quarantined or unable to work and who don't have access to paid leave options.

-- First responders and health care workers who become ill after exposure to a patient with COVID-19, which is the illness caused by coronavirus.

Michigan's unemployment benefit eligibility period also will increase from 20 weeks to 26 weeks and workers have 28 days to file a claim.

“While we work together to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, we must do everything we can to help working families,” Whitmer said. “This executive order will provide immediate relief to those who can’t go to work, and who rely on their paycheck to put food on the table for themselves and their families."