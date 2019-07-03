Unexpected Bay City bridge closure to impact post-fireworks traffic

(07/03/19) - Pack your patience if you plan on watching the Bay City Fireworks Festival along the Saginaw River, and then driving home.

The Liberty Bridge recently broke, and is stuck in the upright position. It will mean more traffic on the remaining three bridges.

"Just going to be a big traffic jam, big city traffic jam," said Dale Auger of Linwood.

Auger has tried to drive home in the past. "You'd just sit in traffic, you'd be stopped, shut your motor off, wait a little while and start it up, take off again," he said.

The fireworks show is so spectacular that people come from all over to see it.

As a result, navigating city streets to get out of town takes some time.

"When the bridges open, two hours, at least. With the bridge closed, probably double that," said Josh Hurley of Bay City.

Hurley and his brother fish in the Saginaw River often.

Already the most recent issue with the Liberty Bridge, along with the other nearby bridge construction, has been a hassle.

"You can't go that way, you've got to cross down and the traffic's so bad that, you know, even without the fireworks being here," Hurley said.

Given the traffic slow downs on normal days, he can't imagine what Saturday night's grande finale will be like. "It's going to be absolutely ridiculous," Hurley said.

Auger isn't worried about traffic. He's camping right along the river and will simply take a few steps inside when it's time to call it a night.

"We don't have to play the rush game to try to get ahead of it or whatever, we just wait," Auger said.

Hurley's advice is simple. "Park far away and walk so you can get out. Better off walking 45 minutes than driving two-and-a-half hours."

City Manager Dana Muscott said while they are hopeful the repairs will be done sooner, it could be a few weeks before the bridge is back open.

A meeting is scheduled for July 11 to discuss the latest options regarding Bay City's bridges and the repairs they need.