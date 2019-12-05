‘Unicorn puppy’ will stay with Mo. rescue shelter

Narwhal, known as the “unicorn puppy” will stay with Mac’s Mission Rescue, a shelter that helps dogs with special needs.

A puppy named Narwhal has what appears to be a tail on his forehead. (Rochelle Steffen Photo)

The shelter decided it was in Narwhal’s best interest to stay there to ensure his safety after receiving ugly comments online.

Narwhal was born with a tail on his forehead and was found in the freezing cold last month. He ended up at the rescue, and they say the puppy has brought in “crowds of people."

The shelter has big plans for Narwhal. He will become a “spokesdog” for a “different is awesome” campaign.

