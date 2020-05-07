Union President applauds Nexteer Automotive for precise steps to protect workers upon return

(05/07/2020) - On Thursday, Governor Whitmer announced all manufacturers can restart on Monday, May 11.

That's with special safety measures in place.

One union president says Nexteer Automotive plants in Saginaw are adopting very precise safety measures to protect every single worker.

"They literally are trying to do everything they possibly can to make the sight safe for employees to come back to work," Tom Hurst said.

Hurst is the President of UAW Local 699, representing workers at Nexteer Automotive in Saginaw County.

He says Nexteer is going above-and-beyond with thoughtful steps to protect workers from the spreading coronavirus.

Beyond the self-assessments, protective equipment, and deep cleaning, they'll have doors workers can open with their foot instead of their hand, cards they can hold close to enter instead of swiping, copper tape around areas that workers commonly touch, and markers to maintain social distancing.

"To have management talk to the union and tell us what they're doing and what they're trying to do to make us safe, that's a step forward that we haven't seen before, so they're leading the nation in the manufacturing aspect of trying to be safe with their employees, and they deserve a pat on the back for that," Hurst said.

Even knowing that, Hurst says the virus is still out there, and the truth of knowing every single worker can't be guaranteed protection one-hundred percent is enough to keep him from getting a good night of sleep.

"I'm scared. I'm nervous. I don't think I've slept good in eight weeks. Employees worry about their friends and family. A president of the union worries about the employees and their friends and family, and at night, I have to look myself in the mirror and make sure that I'm doing the right thing, doing everything I can to make them safe," Hurst said.

Governor Whitmer's executive order allows manufacturing plants to reopen on May 11, but Hurst says the tentative date to reopen is May 18.

That could be earlier, but he'll know more after some on-site assessment in the coming days.